A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint forces of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), and also see the map of military operations on April 7 in the Izvestia article.

The Ministry of Defense reported that in the Kupyansk direction, units of the Western Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the formations of the 43rd mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 370 military personnel, a tank and 13 vehicles in the Donetsk direction. In the Avdeevsky direction, units of the Center group of troops defeated the enemy and improved the situation along the front line.

In the southern Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of troops through active actions improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 128th terrestrial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Nikolskoye and Staromayorskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed a warehouse with unmanned boats transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries, two launchers of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station for detecting and tracking air targets P-18, and also caused a defeat manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 107 districts.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 583 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 19,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 499 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,709 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 8,715 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,740 units of special military vehicles.

