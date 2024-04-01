













Solo Leveling recreated one of the most iconic scenes from his webtoon and fans were excited









Solo Leveling It was one of the most anticipated shonen of 2024. The installment is special because it is based on a South Korean Webtoon. The adaptation was carried out by A-1 Pictures in the winter of 2024, and now that it announced its second season, fans recognized the best of the animation and its original manwha.

Solo Leveling ended its first season and immediately announced the second, and it was quite logical after the great success it obtained. In fact, a two-part documentary will also be released that will delve into how the series was experienced in South Korea and Japan.

The phenomenon of Solo Leveling It's interesting and while fans wait for the second season, they also They took time to appreciate the type of animation; and they made a kind of comparison between the original panels and those brought to the screen.

In this way we see the iconic Jinwoo carrying his powerful dagger while his sharp gaze allows us to contrast our memories of the protagonist at the beginning of the story. The change is overwhelming and the role of the hero remains shocking, after being the weakest of humanity, he becomes its last hope.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Fans are still shocked after the season closed, below I present other opinions that have been expressed on social networks.

“THE ANIMATION IS AMAZING.”

“A BOY IS SURROUNDED BY CIPIPEPEDS! AND HE DEFEATS THEM ALL WHILE GETTING A NEW WEAPON?! MY UNMATCHED RIDER JINWOO.”

Thus, among many of the praises that Solo Leveling has provoked in the community that appreciates both the story and the work of the animation studio. What do you think? Has anime become one of your favorites?

We recommend you: These are the new three shonen that in 2024 will make you forget about Jujutsu Kaisen

How many manga chapters does Solo Leveling have?

The original installment in manhwa format began in 2018 and ended in 2021, obtaining 14 compilation volumes.

The title has a manga adaptation and the anime that is based on it was animated by A-1 Pictures and collected twelve episodes in its first season.

It is suspected that the complete story could be adapted in a total of six seasons.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 105 times, 105 visits today)