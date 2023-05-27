The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, becoming dusty in some northern and eastern regions, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, it may be disturbed at times in the north in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center stated that the weather tomorrow will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, pointing out that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust in the east, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 40 km. / O on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Monday’s weather remains generally clear and partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, with temperatures tending to rise gradually, while winds remain southwesterly, turning northwest and northeast, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km. / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which remains light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Tuesday will be humid with a chance of fog or light mist formation in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy with a chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon.

And he noted that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.