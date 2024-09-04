Lower your hand, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake It is becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2024 thanks to the fact that it is not just any remake, it has many new sections that are refreshing the gaming experience of one of the most outstanding RPGs in the history of gaming.

Regardless of its visual section, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake seeks to offer something more to both the long-time player and the potential new user who falls in love with this experience at first sight.

You see, among the new things comes Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake There is group customization. Here you can have up to 4 characters in your party and you can customize them in such a way that it is not just a matter of choosing their vocation, you also have the chance to change their appearance.

You can also choose which voice the characters in the game can bring. With all these settings, you will feel that this group of adventurers is yours and thus you will seek to defeat Baramos once and for all, who ended the life of the father of the game’s protagonist.

If that wasn’t enough, you can bring your teammate from your party into New Game Plus so you don’t have to fear losing them.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will offer a new vocation

The development team within Square Enix in charge of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake He also revealed that there is a new vocation coming, which is that of a monster tamer.

This new vocation will help you make friends with the monsters in the game, which will have a function that I will tell you about later (because I’m sure you’ll be interested),

On the other hand, the monster tamer also has very specific abilities such as performing attacks that can damage all enemies on screen or can also heal several teammates.

There is also a new monster arena where you will have several important battles with the monsters you befriend and who roam alone in the game.

You see, it will be necessary to make a great team to face the enemies that come your way in these ranked battles within the arena. It is worth noting that you do not directly control these new friends, however, you can put together their strategy to help them succeed.

What do you think of these new additions to Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake? Are you excited?