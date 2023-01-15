Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot is now also available for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but some owners of Sony’s console are having a hard time getting what they promised free update from the PS4 version. Considering the postponement of the Xbox Series X and S version update due to technical problems, the operation has taken on quite tragic connotations as a whole. Of course, the game can normally be purchased for both systems. Here we only talk about updates from previous versions.

The protest started on Reddit, where the user u/Moser319 posted an image of the ticket sent to him by PlayStation support related to an issue with the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot update. Other users have joined him. The technical support of PlayStation, of him, said he has taken all the necessary steps to verify the situation, but the reports are multiplying, implying a more complicated problem than initially thought.

Bandai Namcothe game’s publisher, has yet to comment on the situation.

It probably would have been a case to postpone the launch of the PS5 version update as done above Xbox Series X and Sgiven the situation that has arisen. So now there are some users who have managed to update the game successfully, while others haven’t for reasons yet to be clarified. We will keep you updated if the problem is resolved.