Janus van Kasteren jr, Marcel Snijders and Derek Rodewald won the 45th Dakar reserved for trucks. The crew of the Boss Machinery De Rooy team did not want to take any risks in the last stage that led to the triumph in Dammam, fearing a surprise that could spoil the party in a special made more difficult by the pouring rain that turned the sand into.. .Keep reading

#Dakar #Trucks #Iveco #dominates #Van #Kasteren #wins #Macik #penalized