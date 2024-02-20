BANDAI NAMCO And CyberConnect2 have revealed the release date for “Goku's Next Journey“, next DLC by DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Additional content will be available starting from February 21st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
To celebrate the news, the software house has released a new trailer for the DLC, let's enjoy it together!
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Goku's Next Journey
Source: BANDAI NAMCO, CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu
#DRAGON #BALL #KAKAROT #Release #date #Goku39s #Journey #DLC
Leave a Reply