After being made available in beta version on Steam, theupdate 1.9.67 Of Starfield and now available for everyonebringing with it in particular support for AMD FSR 3, Intel XeSS and other elements on the technical front, as well as fixes and improvements.
The update in question had already been distributed at the beginning of February in beta version on Steam, but this time the version is the definitive one, although the features remain substantially the same.
Update 1.9.67 is the official one and available for all users, bringing various improvements to Bethesda's space-based RPG, which continues its update process while also waiting for the first expansion, Shattered Space, which should arrive during of the year.
What's new in the update
As for graphics, the patch in question reportedly adds support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, orFSR3, and for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS)both elements regarding the PC version of the game.
Additionally, an issue where a cloud display issue emerged when using performance mode with has been fixed DLSSas well as some possible graphical artifacts that could occur when using the sights of some weapons.
As for the stability of the software, the system with which FormIDs are released when loading saves has been modified, which should significantly improve the stability of saves for those who have already visited many environments. Additionally, a crash issue that could occur when making changes to the ship requiring a full transfer of cargo items has been fixed.
Finally, a bug has been fixed that caused the data menu to appear when taking screenshots with F12, and another that caused the resolution to return to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to windowed mode using DLSS. For the rest, we remind you that the “biggest update” released so far for Starfield has been available since the end of January, awaiting the next major update which should arrive, according to schedule, around mid-March.
#Starfield #update #1.9.67 #FSR #XeSS #today
Leave a Reply