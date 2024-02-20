After being made available in beta version on Steam, theupdate 1.9.67 Of Starfield and now available for everyonebringing with it in particular support for AMD FSR 3, Intel XeSS and other elements on the technical front, as well as fixes and improvements.

The update in question had already been distributed at the beginning of February in beta version on Steam, but this time the version is the definitive one, although the features remain substantially the same.

Update 1.9.67 is the official one and available for all users, bringing various improvements to Bethesda's space-based RPG, which continues its update process while also waiting for the first expansion, Shattered Space, which should arrive during of the year.