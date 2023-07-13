BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the first trailer for the upcoming add-on of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. As previously anticipated, the DLC will be dedicated to the 23rd Budokai Tenkaichi Tournament and, thanks to the trailer that you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to preview the stage Ground Battle. According to the description of the video the additional content will allow us to face exciting battles in which we will have to follow unique rulesalthough at the moment there are no other details.

Waiting to find out more, I remind you that DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment there is still no date for the fifth additional content, we just have to wait.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe