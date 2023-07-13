













The new Twitch partner program is scheduled to be implemented next October. The new profit split would be 70% – 30% with the largest amount going to streamers. Although it sounds better, it turns out that users will have to meet very specific quotas to receive their earnings.

Those who want to take advantage of this new profit sharing must have 350 recurring paid subscribers. According to analysts, this figure is practically impossible to reach for the majority of users of the platform. In fact, they calculated that only 2.5% of streamers could reach these figures. Which would leave out more than 95%.

In the face of the debacle, Twitch has not spoken or announced changes to its new program. However, more and more streamers are speaking out about it and consider that it is a step in a good direction, but that very few will be able to enjoy.

What else worries Twitch users?

Another concern that has been raised by the new partner program is that some streamers might go out of their way to catch up. In other words, they could set very difficult goals to achieve or streams of long durations to try to increase their subscriptions.

However, many believe that this would be counterproductive, as it could quickly fatigue them. Both the streamers themselves and their audiences. Also, some streamers believe that Twitch did not take current situations into account. Since with the financial situation after the pandemic, it was better that they offer this division of profits in a more achievable way. What do you think?

