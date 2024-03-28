Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will update soon with an ambitious new set of DLC focused on the narrative arc Future Saga Of Dragon Ball Super. The first chapter of the DLC will offer a completely new scenario with the addition of new playable characters, i.e Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé And Vegeta Super Saiyan God.

As shown in the trailer above, the Future Saga will be divided into four different chapters. For this first part as stated from Bandai Namco will be made available further content not yet revealed. The trailer also reveals some key characters from the Future Saga including Beerus And Bulma.

Towards the end of the trailer he also makes an appearance It was which seems to invite the player character to take a peek into the future. The trailer description also reports that an unprecedented change is about to arrive, probably at the hands of Fu. Unfortunately, we will have to wait to find out what he has in mind until late spring when the first part of the DLC will be made available.

In the meantime we remind you that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switchwhile in May the game will also debut on PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series.



