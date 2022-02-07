Let’s take a look at the main dragons that appear in Dragon Ball manga and anime throughout history

In dragon ball there is a key element that appears again and again. What do we mean? Well, at Dragon balls, and incidentally, the dragon that appears when they are reunited and is invoked to make a wish.

But within the series there is not only one, but several have appeared over time. Some have similar powers, but there are some whose abilities exceed anything seen.

Several dragons have paraded through Dragon Ball

It should be noted that the dragons that have appeared in the franchise could be divided into canon and non-canon. The first are those created by the Akira Toriyama and appear in the pages of the manga.

Or first they came up in the anime and then they were approved by this mangaka. But there are others who appears in spin offs or secondary productions that do not apply to the main line. They remained only as simple ‘experiments’.

The following is a list of the main dragons that have appeared in dragon ball. Each of them has a characteristic appearance and has had a strong influence on the events in the saga.

Especially to revive characters who died protecting the Earth, or in any case, the entire universe. Although there was the case that some of his wishes were wasted in the most ridiculous way possible causing many laughs.

1) Shen Long

The classic dragon of the series that has fulfilled more than one occasion the wishes of Goku and his friends. It is green in color and was created by Kami-sama based on a statuette molded by mr popo.

Very efficient to revive loved ones and rejuvenate anyone. But he is not almighty like others.

2) Polunga

He is the dragon god of the planet Namek, and unlike Shenlong, you can fulfill three wishes at once. Another big difference he has is that he is five times bigger and has a more muscular body, not as serpentine.

Their Dragon balls They stand out for their size and appear until Dragon Ball Z.

3) Ultimate Shenlong

Here we have a dragon that is not part of the canon, since it is from Dragon Ball GT. It is much bigger than Shenlong Y Polunga.

In order to invoke it, it is necessary to resort to the Black Star Dragon Balls. Another difference from the other two is that its color is red and not green.

4) Black Smoke Dragon

This is another non-canon dragon from the series of GT. It appeared when gathering the Dragon balls corrupted by overuse.

It is blue-black in color and does not fulfill wishes. He is only a spokesman for misfortunes, announcing the arrival of the evil dragons to the series.

5) Super Shenron

Also called the divine dragon, belonging to Dragon Ball Super and it is tremendously powerful. This golden colored creature is summoned with the Super Dragon Balls and he can’t just revive someone.

He is capable of restoring entire universes if asked to do so; it is a sample of its almost infinite power.

6) Thrombus

This dragon is not known by those who only follow the anime. That’s because he’s only appeared in the manga. Super. It is invoked through Cereal Dragon Balls and its color is light blue.

Like Shenlong It has oriental inspiration, but its design is different and it has gills.

Will there be any new dragon in dragon ball in the future? It is difficult to say, but the possibility cannot be ruled out. It could be canon or non-canon like any of the above.

Fountain.