Quarrel between Lautaro and Theo Hernandez at the end of the Inter-Milan derby, played on Saturday and won 2-1 by the Rossoneri. Dazn’s cameras document the sparks between the Nerazzurri striker and the Rossoneri winger at the end of the match. Theo Hernandez, expelled, heads for the locker room. It is not clear if he makes a gesture towards the stands. Lautaro leans towards the staircase leading to the locker room and addresses the opponent. At the final whistle of the match, close combat is avoided at the last minute due to the intervention of people who divide the two players.