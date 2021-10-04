A few weeks ago the launch of Dragon Ball Super-Super Hero was announced, a film expected by all fans of the series, and it will be the film that will put the franchise back in theaters. Akira toriyama, years after the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Although no further details were given, it is known that at the New York Comic Con 2021 several mysteries will be revealed regarding this new installment of the famous anime.

In this note you will be able to know more incidents and details about the new movie Dragon Ball Super Hero, a production that will talk about the new powers acquired by Goku, and how these can affect the course of history.

Gohan and Piccolo would be the protagonists of the new Dragon Ball Super movie. Photo: Composition / Toei Animation

What will happen in Dragon Ball Super-Super Hero?

Ultra Instinct could be the standard for the protagonist. During his fights against Jiren and Kefla, Goku was only able to have a small share of command. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the Tournament of Power that he finally completed it, but then in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie we know that he doesn’t reach Ultra Instinct at will.

Goku must learn to live with the new skill he acquired in the Tournament of Power, since everything indicates that it is not usual to use Ultra Instinct against Broly. In the new movie, Goku still has opportunities to train with Whis and Vegeta on Beerus’s planet, so things should radically change for him.

Theory about the history of Goku

A theory has emerged about Goku from Dragon Ball, because they assure that the character of the popular anime is asexual, because through the Reddit platform there were comments that caused quite a controversy.

According to a user named Acrilou, the character would be asexual because he never shows a sexual attraction for anyone, as he recalled that Goku accepted that he has never kissed Milk and also commented that the character does not show interest in having an approach.

What is the release date of Dragon Ball Super-Super Hero?

Despite the fact that a Dragon Ball Super-Super Hero movie teaser, which specifies that it will be released in 2022, The exact date of the premiere has not yet been released. It is expected that at New York Comic Con 2021 it will be announced on the day of the official launch.

Dragon ball super: super hero trailer