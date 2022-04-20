Dragon Ball Super continues to reveal more details about Bardockthe powerful Saiyan who apparently had hidden secrets.

The number 83 of the manga delved even more into the confrontation he had with Gas, whom he decided to stand up to even when Monaito He asked her to run away and be safe.

What dragon ball never showed us, is that Bardock he hid a secret ability that made him much more powerful than we all thought he could be.

During chapter 83, just when the warrior is about to face his rival, we see him transform and acquire an aura that we had not seen so far.

Bardock is surrounded by energy, just as it happens with the super saiyan in Dragon Ball Zalthough his hair remains unchanged and the only thing that changes is his fighting power.

Such is the increase in his offensive ability that it ends up being enough to defeat Gas without major complications, leaving in the air several doubts about what would have happened if he had not died.

This new transformation or power up of the father of Goku He shows that he possibly would have exceeded his son’s abilities, although this already borders on the realm of theories.

What is a fact is that Bardock and the Saiyan race have the ability to increase their power when they are overcome by some threat, and rarely end up defeated.

There is still a lot left to show for this arc of Dragon Ball Superand at this point we no longer know if one day we will be able to see it again on television.

Do you think that Bardock would have surpassed Goku In power? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news.