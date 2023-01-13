Goku Black saga in Dragon Ball Super It was one of the best within this series and was liked by many fans of Akira Toriyama’s work. But did you ever imagine that Gohan Black could exist?

That is to say, that instead of Zamasu stealing Goku’s body, he preferred to take over his son’s. Obviously, such a choice would have caused some problems and made things more complicated. But it would not be entirely impossible.

The fact is that an illustration recently appeared on social networks where Gohan Black can be seen precisely with a fairly professional quality.

That makes some think that perhaps the concept of Gohan in this manner was once a possibility.

But about how well done the drawing is there is a good explanation. What happens is that it is a contribution by the artist Fenyo (@fenyo_n), which he published last October.

Unlike Toriyama’s or Toyotarou’s illustrations, this design has his personal signature. So that’s how you have to look at it. Fenyo is an illustrator dedicated to making promotional art for Dragon Ball Super.

That is why he has a very good technique when drawing characters from the series. So this Gohan Black design is not something coming from a discarded idea but the invention of someone with a great talent for drawing.

Who is Goku Black and not Gohan in Dragon Ball Super?

Goku Black is a character from Dragon Ball Super who has the appearance of Goku but is actually just his body. The one behind him is Zamasu (or Zamasu) from the timeline of the unaltered present.

This was a former Kaio from the North who was an apprentice to the Kaio-shin of Universe 10. Zamasu thought that humanity was a plague and deserved to be exterminated. It’s because he used the Super Dragon Balls to swap his body with Goku.

Once he did, he killed the ultimate Warrior Z as well as Milk and Goten. Goku Black’s name is not one he usually uses.

Actually, this comes from Future Bulma, who nicknamed him that way because of his dark clothing and to differentiate him from Goku.

As can be seen, the existence of Gohan Black would not make sense, at least not as were the events in the series of Super. To make it all work, several adjustments would have to be made to the story.

