The strong controversies that arose after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP over the decisions taken by the then Race Director, Michael Masi, pushed the new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to establish an organization characterized by the presence of two Directors, supported by a supervisor. This move was effectively implemented in the last world championship – with Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich assisted by Herbie Blash – however implementing a system rotation by the directors themselves. A choice which, in addition to not being appreciated by the pilots, who remarked the inconsistent judgmentwill still remain valid also for the 2023. All this, despite the rejection of Freitas, dismissed and not yet replaced after the episode that took place in Suzuka, where a crane entered the track, and in the opposite direction, while Gasly’s AlphaTauri was passing.

An organization that therefore causes discussion within the Grand Prix Drivers’ Associationdirected by George Russell. The English of Mercedes, in a statement issued to The Mirrorin fact underlined the protests of the pilots against these interventions implemented by the FIA: “We believe that rotation is not the best thing for a sportespecially for consistency – he has declared – I don’t think we’ve ever had a steward from a previous event to talk to about certain decisions in the next race.”.

A thought that another driver like fully agrees Valtteri Bottasin particular on the number of referees: “One would be better than two or threethis is my feeling – added the Finn from Alfa Romeo – because you can always discuss with the same person who has participated in all the previous races and who has collected all the feedback, as well as the fact that he knows our points of view”.