One of the most powerful warriors that exist within dragon ball Without at doubt it is Broli, the Legendary Super Saiyan. He debuted through the movies in the series of Z, but it was not part of the general canon.

It was only until the appearance of Dragon Ball Super: Broly who formally entered the main line. Something that characterizes him when fighting is his murderous fury and it is uncontrollable. Well, it is something that has now been seen in another character.

Gas went into a berserker-like state in the manga

To such a degree that some believe that it is a kind of tribute or homage. Who are we referring to? well to Gas, one of the heeters appearing in the 80th chapter of the manga Dragon Ball Super.

This character used Dragon balls to become the strongest fighter in the universe. But before that happened he had a hidden power that he doesn’t like to show. He only appears when the ornament on his head is removed.

That was precisely what he did elec, which caused Gas enter a state berserker. The muscles of his body grew and he was invaded by a tremendous anger.

Endowed with this new power, he savagely attacked his rival, granola. Even Vegeta received a bit of his attack, but things changed when he tried to attack Goku.

All because some memories from the past invaded his mind when he saw this warrior.

But going back to the subject of his transformation, it works similarly to the madness that invades Broli in the movies of Dragon Ball Z and in that of Super. He loses self-awareness and is blinded by rage.

So it does not distinguish between friend or foe when fighting. In the manga it can be seen how he attacks another pair of heeters They try to control it. That makes some fans think of an unexpected connection.

That is, perhaps the heeters and the saiyajins have a relationship with each other, even if they are of different species. But if there really is something between the two, it will be known as the manga progresses.

At the moment the story continues and the next chapter will be available until February 20. However, it is known that the story arc with granola It will end before the end of 2022. We will have to see how things go.

