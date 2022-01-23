Johnny, the Franco-Algerian director, Mayouane, will star in her next film, “Louis 15”, and filming is scheduled to begin at Versailles Palace in Paris on July 8, 2022.

The announcement of the famous French production company “Way Note” for the news was a great surprise for fans of international cinema, given the situation in which the (pirate) angered by major Hollywood film production companies, led by “Warner Bros”.

From pirate to Louis 15

Sources close to the production side indicate to Sky News Arabia that the details of the project date back to 2020, when the Algerian-born director met actor Johnny Depp, and they had a long conversation about her new film project, but the latter’s entry into a battle with the judiciary caused a delay. Project to 2022.

The film tells the story of one of the former kings of France (Louis 15), who is called the lover, and he ruled Paris for 59 years, the longest period in the history of the rule after Louis XIV.

The news was reported by the specialized American newspaper “Variety”, without any statement issued by the controversial American star.

Filming the movie comes at a time when Johnny continues to suffer with major Hollywood companies, which decided to boycott him and prevent cinematic dealings with him.

Johnny Depp crisis

Johnny Depp’s crisis began when he lost his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard (he was associated with her from 2015 to 2017), and she accused him of abusing and beating her, as Heard published an article in the British newspaper “The Sun” in 2020 in which she said that he was abusing her.

He later sued her for defamation and sued the British newspaper at the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, but lost the case.

As a result, “Warner Bros” company expelled him from the “Fantastic Beasts” saga, which Disney is preparing to release soon.

He was replaced by Canadian actor Mads Mikkelsen, after 5 parts in which Johnny Depp played the title role since the first Hollywood series in 2013 entitled “Pirates of the Caribbean, Curse of the Black Pearl”.

Within one year, the shares of (The Devil’s Barber of Fleet Street) fell on the Hollywood Stock Exchange, after Guinness World Records ranked him in 2012 as the highest-paid actor, with profits exceeding $75 million.

(Louis 15) is a good opportunity for Johnny Depp to break the blockade against him by Hollywood, and he may grant him a visa to return to the scene through the red carpet of the Cannes Festival in 2023, after two years of isolation.

The Cannes Film Festival sees Maiwan as one of the most important directors whose films CEO Thierry Frémaux loves to show.

Who is the director of the work?

Mayouane holds both French and Algerian nationalities. She was born in 1976 in France, of an Algerian mother, and her mother is actress Catherine Belkhoja.

She was influenced by the story of her grandfather who participated in the Algerian revolution alongside the Liberation Front, and who, after independence, was responsible for immigration at the Ministry of Labor in Algeria from 1965 to 1972.

Mayouane is going through this different experience in her cinematic path, after presenting a number of films that tell of her relationship with Algeria and the history of her ancestors.

Algerian filmmaker Amine Kabas, who worked with her as an assistant director on “Ade Anne”, confirmed that Maiwan, “46 years old”, is a very ambitious director who knows how to look for good opportunities.

Capas told Sky News Arabia: “This experience will transfer her to a new station. Mayouane is a director known for her achievement of several films of a contemporary nature that have a direct relationship between Algeria and France, and this is a different film.”