Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will not support the cross play between different platforms, a significant shortcoming in a fighting game with a strong multiplayer component. Looking at the glass half full, it is not excluded that this function could arrive after launch.

At least this is what we learn from the words of Bandai Namco producer Jun Furutani in an interview with IGN, where he hinted that it is a difficult to implement componentbut which is on the list of things the developers would like to implement after launch, even if they can’t make any promises at this time.