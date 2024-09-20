Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will not support the cross play between different platforms, a significant shortcoming in a fighting game with a strong multiplayer component. Looking at the glass half full, it is not excluded that this function could arrive after launch.
At least this is what we learn from the words of Bandai Namco producer Jun Furutani in an interview with IGN, where he hinted that it is a difficult to implement componentbut which is on the list of things the developers would like to implement after launch, even if they can’t make any promises at this time.
No certainty at the moment
“This is a sensitive topic, very difficult to explain. The short and professional answer is ‘yes, there is a difficult process we have to go through to make cross-play work,'” Furutani said.
“So, that’s the current situation. And as for your question about the future (if it’s something we hope to add post-launch), obviously we don’t know for sure yet, but yeah.”
We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One starting fromOctober 11th. Just yesterday, the final characters that will complete the roster of 182 fighters that will be available at the game’s launch were presented.
