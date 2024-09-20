Do you want to study abroad? If you are afraid to try and are worried about your financial stability then you are in luck, because Canada It is one of the countries that offer the possibility of working and studying at the same time to have an extra income during the period of your academic training.

The Canadian government stipulates that, depending on the province in which you wish to settle to study, the minimum wage can vary significantly, but it is a good opportunity to earn extra income and thus cover expenses during your stay in the country of the maple leaf, and at the same time gain some work experience.

Recently, the president of Class EducationBruno Perrón explained during a press conference that all provinces in Canada have a high demand for qualified workers.

If you are interested in continuing your academic education in Canada, you should know that there are numerous ways to immigrate to this North American country, and education is one of the most effective. In fact, Perrón highlighted that foreign students can get a part-time job while they are studying an academic program, earning at least the minimum wage.

Because before embarking on your journey or starting to look for the right institution for you, it is important that you know salary factors. Here at Debate we share with you what the minimum wage is in each province of Canada:

Alberta

Time: $15 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,400 Canadian dollars

British Columbia

Time: $17.40 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,784 Canadian dollars

Prince Edward Island

Time: $16 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,560 Canadian dollars

Manitoba

Time: $15.18 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,528 Canadian dollars

Newfoundland and Labrador

Time: $15.60 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,496 Canadian dollars

New Brunswick

Time: $15.30 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,448 Canadian dollars

Nova Scotia

Time: $15.20 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,432 Canadian dollars

Ontario

Time: $17.20 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,752 Canadian dollars

Quebec

Time: $15.75 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,520 Canadian dollars

Saskatchewan

Time: $15 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,400 Canadian dollars

Yukon

Time: $17.59 Canadian dollars

Monthly payment: $2,814 Canadian dollars

It is worth noting that Canada is characterized by its wide range of educational offerings from basic level to programs. In this country, there are more than 8 thousand university programs and 16 thousand higher education programs that a foreigner can apply for.

Remember that the Embassy of Canada in Mexico shared a website so that anyone interested can see which Canadian scholarship they can apply for, just enter this link.