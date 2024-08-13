Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich is centered on the Cell Saga. This is how it confirms a new series of fighters that will be part of this fighting video game.

This new installment of the Budokai Tenkaichi series is a development by Spike Chunsoft and will be released worldwide this fall on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.

Inside Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero This part of the story is titled Android Saga. The video confirms the presence of more than 16 playable characters.

We Recommend: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will take us to the Namek saga with all the Genkidama.

This is how players will be able to relive the great battles against the androids, as well as against the fearsome Cell. It is in this part of the story that Future Trunks and Gohan shine in particular. All the drama is reflected in the trailer.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

The fighters who are now part of the cast of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and which Bandai Namco confirms through the new video are the following:

Android 16

Android 17

Android 18

Android 19

Cell Jr.

Cell, 1st Form

Cell, 2nd Form

Cell, Perfect Form

Dr. Gero

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan 2

King Cold

Mecha Frieza

Perfect Cell

Piccolo (Fused with Kami)

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

We are handling the names as they appear in the trailer. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and in English. According to the schedule, this video game will be available on October 11, 2024. The confirmed versions are those for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

In the video description there is a mention that the song that can be heard can be purchased separately, since it is not included by default in this title.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

The second preview in this article allows you to see the original Japanese voice acting. Other interesting news about Dragon Ball is that their MOBA style video game is on the way and how involved was Akira Toriyama with it? Dragon Ball Super.

Apart from Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.