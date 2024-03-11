In an interview with Milagros Leiva, Alondra García Miró He opened his heart and shared intimate details about the painful loss of his mother, Maricarmen Santillana. The businesswoman broke down when she told how he lived the day her mother died and, in addition, she recounted a dream he had with her after her death. Below, we tell you everything the Peruvian model said about one of the most complicated moments in her life.

What did Alondra García Miró say about how her mother died?

In conversation with Milagros Leiva, Alondra García Miró He shared details about the death of his mother, an event that marked a before and after in his life. The model revealed that her mother died unexpectedly, since it happened one night when she went to sleep and did not wake up. According to the businesswoman, this event marked her deeply, leaving her in a state of deep mourning and shock.

“That day my mom's head hurt a little, but she didn't think much of it. I had a meeting, I went and when I came back, I don't know why she fell asleep in my bed and I didn't go into my room. I said : 'I'm not going to get her up.' God, I don't know what she did, but I went to sleep in another bedroom… She died sleeping in my bed and didn't wake up,” Alondra said.

The model then recalled that she had a dream about her mother after her death. “She appears in my dream that night. She tells me: 'My love, you are the apple of my eye, you know that she would never have left you. I didn't realize, I fell asleep,'” García Miró said through tears.

Who was Alondra García Miró's mother?

Maricarmen Santillanathe mother of Alondra García Miróexcelled in her profession as an architect and also showed a deep interest in modeling and fashion, passions that significantly influenced her daughter's career.

She was a key support in Alondra's beginnings in the field of modeling, since she supported her to attend a casting that defined her future in that industry. The relationship between mother and daughter was very close, since Maricarmen was a constant support figure until her unexpected death.

“My mother was a model when she was young, very pretty, beautiful. My mother liked the world of modeling and my grandmother got the contact of the production company that did the Falabella events. And that day I went to the casting, I ended up doing the cover of the magazine. Yes (at 13 years old). And I never found out until a week later that they called my mother and told her that the cover that I made was left,” Alondra commented.

“She studied architecture, but she loved fashion. She had been a model and worked in fashion when she was young. So I finished (the degree) for her and for a reason of connection, and because I knew that she was going to be infinitely excited for me to graduate and everything,” said Alondra García Miró in an interview for the YouTube channel 'La Linares'.

Who is Alondra García Miró's father?

Rafael José Antonio García Miró George, born on August 5, 1954 in Peru, is a prominent Peruvian painter and plastic artist with international recognition. His artistic training began at the Cristina Gálvez Atelier, followed by studies at the Faculty of Art of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Later, he expanded his education at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando in Madrid thanks to a scholarship. However, he ended up moving to France due to the ETA revolts, where he continued his training at the Paris School of Fine Arts and specialized in various techniques such as painting, engravings, lithography and mosaic.

His artistic career took off with a first solo exhibition in Paris in 1977, and since then he has participated in numerous individual and group exhibitions worldwide, including the New York International Biennial of Contemporary Art and the São Paulo Biennial.

His works have been recognized and awarded internationally, receiving distinctions such as Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2008.

Rafael García Miró is the son of Pedro Manuel García Miró Elguera and Suzanne George Houghlan, and great-grandson of Federico Elguera Seminario, former mayor of Lima. He has started a family with two marriages: first with Adriana Pardo Maldonado, with whom he had two children, Santiago and Alma. Then with Maricarmen Santillanawith whom he had Alondra García Miró, a well-known Peruvian model and television personality.

Alondra García Miró and her father Rafael. Photo: Instagram/Alondra García Miró

