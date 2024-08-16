THE’Opening Night Live It will be an unmissable event for players who are eagerly awaiting news on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The event that will anticipate the start of Gamescom 2024 will showcase a new trailer for Bandai Namco’s fighting game.

So, if you haven’t already done so, mark the date on your calendar: the appointment with the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 is set for 8:00pm Italian time on Tuesday 20th August. Considering the precedents, it is likely that on this occasion too some new characters will be presented to the roster, perhaps accompanied by some other important news about the game, which we will not fail to report on our pages as soon as possible.