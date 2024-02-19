Mexican television is preparing for the launch of 'Love has no recipe', the new production by Juan Osorio that stands out for being an original story, moving away from the usual adaptations and remakes. This new drama, which features Daniel Elbittar and Claudia Martín in the main roles, promises to be a fresh and immersive narrative. Set in the family and business context, the plot focuses on the life of Esteban and Paz Roblewho discover love in the midst of adverse circumstances, marking the beginning of an intense and emotional story.

The novel also features the participation of renowned actors such as the Peruvian Nicola Porcella, Altair Jarabo, Coco Maxima, among others, who add to the talent to give life to complex characters full of nuances. 'Love has no recipe' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated productions of the year and promises to entertain and move the Mexican audience since its premiere, on February 19, at the Stars channel.

YOU CAN SEE: The best remakes of the most successful Mexican soap operas

Trailer for 'Love has no recipe'

Who is who in the novel 'Love has no recipe'?

Daniel Elbittar as Esteban

Daniel Elbittar He takes on the role of Esteban, a widower who, after the loss of his wife, dedicates himself fully to managing the family business and taking care of his children. The arrival of Paz Roble into her life, first as the family cook and then as a love interest, marks a before and after in her existence, teaching her to open her heart again to love.

Daniel Elbittar will be Esteban, one of the protagonists of 'Love has no recipe'. Photo capture: YouTube

Claudia Martín is Peace

Claudia Martin she plays Paz Roble, a woman from a humble background who has faced great challenges, including the painful episode of being tricked into the death of her newborn daughter. Her entry as a cook into the Villa de Cortés family gives him the opportunity to rebuild her life, finding in Esteban not only an employer but also a life partner for her.

Actress Claudia Martín, 34, has shown her talent in productions such as 'La rosa de Guadalupe' and 'Como dice el dice'. Photo: Universal

Nicola Porcella as Kenzo

Nicola Porcella He plays Kenzo Figueroa, Esteban's unconditional friend. Divorced and facing the challenges of co-parenting with his ex-wife, Kenzo's life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a trans girl. His story promises to explore the complexities of love and family acceptance.

The Peruvian actor Nicola Porcella will have a romance with a trans girl in fiction. Photo capture: YouTube

Altair Jarabo is Geneva

Altair Jarabo She transforms into Guinevere, a character with excessive ambition, capable of anything to achieve her goals. Her past is marked by loss and deception, which leads her to confront Paz in her attempt to win Esteban's love, unleashing a series of conflicts and rivalries.

Altair Jarabo plays Guinevere, the villain of the story. Photo: Univision

Who else makes up the cast of 'Love Has No Recipe'?

Coco Maxima

Liz Gallardo

Azela Robinson

Tiago Correa

Juan Carlos Barreto

Raul Coronado

Antonia Mayer

Beatriz Moreno

Luz Ramos

Hugo Catalan

Andres Vazquez

YOU CAN SEE: What novel follows after 'Land of Hope'?

When and at what time does the novel 'Love has no recipe' premiere on TelevisaUnivision?

The long-awaited novel 'Love has no recipe' will make its debut on screens, TODAY February 19, at 8.30 p.m. m., through TelevisaUnivision. This premiere marks a milestone in the programming of Canal de las Estrellas, promising to be a television event that will be widely received by the Mexican public.

What is the novel 'Love has no recipe' about?

Love has no recipe' delves into the lives of Esteban and Paz, two beings from opposite worlds who are united by destiny. The story addresses love beyond social differences, overcoming prejudice and the search for happiness. Through its protagonists and a supporting cast with their own stories, the novel promises to be a reflection of everyday struggles and joys, with food as a unifying element and symbol of love.

#39Love #recipe39 #cast #actors #characters #Mexican