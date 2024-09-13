From a gameplay video leaked online, practically the entire game has emerged roster of fighters present in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich definitely seems wider compared to what has been revealed so far, starting from child Goku from the original Dragon Ball and arriving at the characters from the films and various series.

The video It had not been released publicly, but somehow it was found and the information was easily extrapolated, demonstrating a surprisingly high amount of characters, also because evidently the character selection grid is smooth and reveals an enormous potential in terms of the amount of fighters.

You can see the video in question at this addresspublished on ResetEra, but there is obviously a risk of spoilers to consider, since many of these characters have not yet been announced and will be part of the game’s Character Pass.