From a gameplay video leaked online, practically the entire game has emerged roster of fighters present in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerowhich definitely seems wider compared to what has been revealed so far, starting from child Goku from the original Dragon Ball and arriving at the characters from the films and various series.
The video It had not been released publicly, but somehow it was found and the information was easily extrapolated, demonstrating a surprisingly high amount of characters, also because evidently the character selection grid is smooth and reveals an enormous potential in terms of the amount of fighters.
You can see the video in question at this addresspublished on ResetEra, but there is obviously a risk of spoilers to consider, since many of these characters have not yet been announced and will be part of the game’s Character Pass.
A ton of characters, from the old Dragon Ball onwards
The information relating to the revealed characters can therefore be considered spoilers, so if you don’t want spoilers, avoid reading the following.
In essence, the following fighters emerge from the video, among which we point out the presence of Goku as a child who seems to be, at the moment, the only character from the old Dragon Ball visible:
- Goku (Kid)
- Goku (Mini)
- Gogeta (Z), Super Saiyan
- Freeza Soldier
- Broly (Z)
- Broly (Z), Super Saiyan
- Broly (Z), Legendary Super Saiyan
- Super Garlic Jr.
- Dr. Wheelo
- Turles
- Slug
- Slug, Giant
- Cooler
- Cooler, Final Form
- Meta Cooler
- Android 13
- Super Android 13
- BoJack
- Bojack, Full Power
- Janemba
- Super Janemba
- Tapion
- Hirudegarn
- Cabba
- Cabba, Super Saiyan
- Cabba, Super Saiyan 2
- Frost, Final Form
- Toppo, God of Destruction
THE characters now total 182including the character linked to the pre-orders, namely Daima Goku, at least according to the texts that emerged from the video in question.
Just yesterday we saw a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero that revealed the characters of Dragon Ball GT and new images from the game.
