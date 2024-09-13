After the international break, the real Madrid visit Real Sociedad in San Sebastian with a line-up that reflects both the absences forced by injuries and the depth and quality of its squad.
Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on some young talents, including a centre-back from the academy, Raúl Asencio, who could make his debut in a demanding setting. Below, we analyse one by one the possible eleven players who will take to the field at Anoeta in this LaLiga match.
BY: Thibaut Courtois – The Belgian goalkeeper remains one of the team’s most solid players, providing security between the posts with his reflexes and presence in the area. Courtois is essential to keep the defence calm, especially with the absences in central defence.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – He returns as one of the most experienced and essential players in defence. His ability to go forward and create play on the right flank will be crucial, in addition to his leadership and defensive solidity.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – The German remains the mainstay of the defence in the absence of Militao and Alaba. Rüdiger brings physicality, aggression and experience to the defensive line, and is also a threat from set pieces.
CB: Raul Asencio – One of the surprises in the line-up, the youth-team player could make his debut with the first team in a highly demanding match. Asencio is a young centre-back with good potential, solid in the air and able to bring the ball out well, qualities that Ancelotti hopes will be maintained against a rival like Real Sociedad.
LI: Fran Garcia – The young full-back continues to earn his place in the team thanks to his speed and ability to join the attack. Fran García will provide depth on the left flank, in addition to his energy and defensive disposition following the absence of Ferland Mendy.
MCD: Aurelién Tchouaméni – In midfield and after being injured, Tchouaméni will be key to giving the team balance. His ability to intercept balls, break lines and distribute play will be essential to control the pace of the match.
MC: Luka Modric – Despite Bellingham’s recovery, Modric could start in San Sebastian, as the Englishman is not 100%. The Croatian continues to show his class and vision of the game, being able to control the pace of the game and link up with the forwards. Modric brings a unique combination of experience, technique and leadership, qualities that will be crucial in such a demanding match.
MC: Brahim Diaz – Brahim has had the opportunity to establish himself in the starting eleven thanks to his creativity and dynamism in attack. His ability to filter passes and his versatility in midfield make him a dangerous player who can unbalance at any moment.
EI: Vinicius Junior – The Brazilian remains one of the main sources of danger in the Real Madrid attack. His speed, dribbling and ability to finish in the final third of the pitch make Vinicius a constant threat to the opposing defence.
DC: Kylian Mbappé – After his brace in the last matchday, Mbappé is the team’s main offensive reference. His speed, goalscoring ability and his understanding with the other forwards will be fundamental for Madrid’s success in this match.
ED: Rodrygo Goes – He completes the attacking trident with his ability and vision to link up with his teammates. Rodrygo contributes with dribbling and goals, and his presence on the right wing will be key to opening up spaces in the Real Sociedad defence.
