The president of Fundación La Caixa, Isidre Fainé, has repeated again for the eighth consecutive year in the position of business manager most valued in 2025, according to the latest business success report made by Advice Strategic Consultant. An essential factor is the perception as a good manager of the first executive, by the opinion leaders. Its social commitment and effective business management in times of uncertainty have been in this case the elements that have granted Fainé the first position of best business manager in Spain.

In second place is the CEO of Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortazar, who replaces the former president of the entity, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. Previously, Gortazar occupied the seventh position of the ranking. Fainé and Gortazar are followed again in the ‘Top 5’ three women being the president of El Corte Inglés, Marta Álvarez; the president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, and the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín.

The Galician businesswoman has once again starred in an ascent in the ranking, since she has passed to fourth place, in front of the fifth she occupied the previous year (which this time falls on loot, which was in the fourth position in 2024) . After the ‘Top 5’ there are other important entrepreneurs in the country, such as the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig; the CEO of Criteriacaixa, Ángel Simón; the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán; The Vice President and CEO of Melia Hotels, Gabriel Escrer and the CEO of Cellnex Telecom, Marco Patuano.

With regard to these five entrepreneurs, it should be noted that Roig has climbed a position, occupying the position left by the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Palletewith his next exit from office. Meanwhile, Galán and Escrerer climb a level in the ranking, respectively. “The business successful study identifies the parameters of business success that allows these entrepreneurs and managers to assess, according to 40 business criteria, management or social commitment that explain their contribution to the success of their company,” explained Jorge Díaz Cardiel, partner Director of Advice Strategic Consultants.

After those responsible for the La Caixa and Caixabank Foundation, it is striking that Three important Spanish entrepreneurs repeat again in the ‘top 5’ of business managers. Specifically, opinion leaders attribute a history of business success to the presidency of Marta Álvarez in El Corte Inglés. “The reinvention of El Corte Inglés is a success story, of transformation of a Spanish emblematic company, which obtains its best results in 15 years, in a changing environment and full of uncertainty,” said Cardiel.

For its part, Marta Ortega is already a consolidated figure of the ranking, after having made a name in these three years to the head of Inditex as one of the Reference Directives in the business field in general and that of fashion in particular. In the credit of Marta Ortega, there are the recognition of its Zara trademark worldwide and be the company with the greatest stock market capitalization in the IBEX-35.

Finally, Ana Botín is mentioned by achieving great geographical diversification and sources of income for the entity, as well as for the generation of record benefits for the third consecutive year and obtaining the greater bank value of the bank.