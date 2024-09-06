New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Introduces More Characters that we will find in the rich roster of the game, the largest ever for the Bandai Namco series. Of course, this time too the video is absolutely spectacular and will not fail to excite you.

The fighters shown today are those of the Majin Buu Sagastarting from Great Saiyaman and arriving at Babidi and his allies, as well as obviously the very powerful Majin Bu in all his versions and the heroes who faced him: from Gohan himself to Gotenks, arriving at Goku (also in Super Saiyan 3 version), Vegeta and their Fusion, Vegetto.

Coming October 11 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|SSparking! Zero is the new chapter in the famous Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi saga and therefore takes up the three-dimensional action formula that characterized the games belonging to this franchise.

However, the developers have thought it would be a good idea to bring the experience to the current generation platforms to be able to represent on screen fighting sequences never so faithful to the Dragon Ball anime, so we expect great things.