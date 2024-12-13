Spain will not know until March 23 the exact rivals in the qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico and which will be the first with 48 participants. If they pass the quarterfinals of the Nations against the Netherlands, their opponents will be Türkiye, Georgia and Bulgaria. If he loses to Koeman’s men, his opponents will be Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta

For the 2026 World Cup, 16 European teams out of a total of 54 participants will enter the qualifying phase. They were divided into 12 groups of four and five teams. The first in each group go directly into the World Cup. The second 12 will play a playoff with the four best teams in the Nations League that have not been first or second in the group.

Among the 12 groups drawn there are six of four teams and six of five.

The first in the group are classified and the second will play a play-off

The dates of the matches will be from March to November 2025. Depending on whether they are groups of four or five teams and the teams that play in the Nations League semifinals, some teams will start in March, others in June and others in September. Spain will not know until it settles its confrontation against the Netherlands in the Nations quarterfinals (the second leg is on March 23) its exact rivals and whether it is going to a group of four or five teams. If they pass against Koeman’s team they will be part of group E, of four, and their rivals will be Arda Güler’s Turkey, Georgia, which they eliminated in the round of 16 of the last Euro Cup, and Bulgaria. If they lose against the Oranje then they will go to group G, of five, along with Lewandowski’s Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta.