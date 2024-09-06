Nintendo Switch 2currently a provisional name, is always at the center of continuous rumors. If nothing else, the only certainty we have is that by the end of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, corresponding to March 2025, the Kyoto company will officially announce the successor to the current Nintendo Switch.

Yesterday (September 5) several pieces of information emerged from the well-known insider Nate the Hate, among which it seems that the arrival of a Switch 2 announcement is imminent as early as September. In the last few hours, however, a rumor has arrived from another well-known insider, who denies what was just said.

Billbil-kun has posted a post on their profile Xclaiming that this month’s rumored Switch successor announcement is actually a new bundle for Nintendo Switch OLEDwhich includes the popular Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a three-month subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

From this indication, it is logical to think that Nintendo will create a new bundle for the Nintendo Switch OLED to continue to increase sales of the current hybrid platform before the official announcement of the Switch 2. However, it remains to be seen whether the rumor launched by the insider is confirmed to be true or the opposite. In any case, we can only wait for the news from Nintendo regarding its next console.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch is ready to release more first-party exclusives until the end of 2024, from the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom September 26th at Super Mario Party Jamboree October 17th, until Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood of the Charge expected on November 7th.