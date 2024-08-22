Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is an important presence at Gamescom 2024, also because the game was presented in a rather complete form and allowed us to get to know the new fighting game from Bandai Namco on the famous series much better, as we can see in this new video that shows 24 minutes of unreleased gameplay from the fair.

These direct tests have also allowed us to publish our new review in which we report what we discovered playing the new demo, and the impressions were decidedly positive, as you can read. The demoin particular, allowed us to see some elements from the Marin Bu saga and various classic characters in action.

Additionally, it was possible to experience first-hand the quality of the game itself, which seems to have made significant leaps forward, transporting the tradition of Budokai Tenkaichi to new heights in the modern gaming era.