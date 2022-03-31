When you think about popular Slots game franchises, they usually have several things in common – an iconic and often eponymous main character; a compelling storyline set in a fantasy landscape; and some incredible features that offer immersive gameplay.

Let’s take Gonzo – from the popular Gonzo’s Quest series – as an example. Based upon Spanish conquistador, Gonzalo Pizarro, players join the intrepid explorer in the Lost City of Gold, El Dorado, as he hunts for treasure – and they search for winnings!

Since it was launched in 2011, Gonzo’s Quest has become an iconic name amongst Slots titles, and has developed into more games within the franchise. If you’re yet to spin these reels, and are wondering what all the fuss is about – read on, as we fill you in on how you can get realms of Peru without leaving the front door…

Adventure awaits as you join Gonzo the explorer in this Mayan-themed game. With play starting from 0.20 credits, watch on as the five reels and three rows roll into motion, with 20 pay-lines up for grabs.

The game was the first of its kind to adopt an avalanche feature – meaning instead of traditional spinning reels, the symbols in the game simply fall into place. When a winning combination is formed, the symbols explode to be replaced by new ones in a cascading (or as its name suggests, avalanche) style – and new symbols could appear for multiple spins. Each avalanche will also increase the multiplier attributed to winning combinations, from 1x to 5x your winning potential.

And talking of symbols, there are eight to look out for – and they are mainly animals and masks, keeping with the Mayan theme. Birds, snakes and alligators make up the lesser-value wins, while the different coloured masks increase in value, also dependent on how many you secure on a winning pay-line. The blue mask is most profitable, and could see you earn up 125x your wager for landing five of this icon. However, in the base game, the most you can stand to win is 2,500x per spin.

Like other Slots titles, there is a wild symbol – identified by the question mark. When this symbol lands on the reels, it can transform into any other missing symbol to form further winning combinations, and therefore can activate the avalanche feature. When you land wins, you’ll see our hero, Gonzo, dance on the screen!

And there’s also the scatter symbol – an important one as it activates the free fall feature. You’ll need to land this symbol on the first three reels to enter the feature and once you do so, you’ll be rewarded with 10 free spins (or falls!) and the avalanche multiplier gauge changes. This time, started from 3x your winnings, it can increase up to 15x if you manage to land four successive avalanches. In this mode, if you land three further scatters on the reels, you’ll receive another 10 free spins. With this in mind, there is the potential to win up to 37,500x your wager – should you land those top-end multipliers and high-value blue mask symbols!

Gonzo’s Quest has also been given a Megaways makeover. With the same aesthetic and features that players know and love, the Megaways mechanics mean that there are even more ways to win – taking away the traditional fixed pay-lines, and offering an incredible 117,649 winning combinations.

The title has also become the first in history to feature virtual reality – and its newest release, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt combines the innovation of VR with the immersive live casino concept to create a truly futuristic experience for gamers.

There are more ways to join Gonzo than you may have initially realised. Will you be successful in the search for El Dorado?