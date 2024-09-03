The video is short, but Bandai Namco explained the basic details of the two modes via an official blog post.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero the fighting game dedicated to the beloved Toryiama saga. In this new video it was possible to see two modes that we will find at launch: Battle and Tournament .

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s Two Modes and the Dedicated Trailer

Bandai Namco explains, in translation: “In the mode Battleyou can battle online in ranked and custom matches, or play offline against the CPU or your friends in the Spirit and Time Room stage!”

“With the Ranked matchesyou can set matchmaking conditions to find your ideal opponents with balanced restrictions on character costs and check out the rankings! Cost restrictions will allow players to enjoy Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s huge roster while playing with characters they would never have chosen.”

“In the mode World Tournamentyou can create or join an online tournament with rivals from around the world, or play offline in a tournament created just for you! In World Tournament mode, you can create your own tournament rules or play in iconic tournaments from the series!

“Everything is fine iconic tournament has its own ruleset that can change the stages, victory conditions, and even the characters you can play! Offline tournaments will generate opponents for you, and with a wide range of playable characters, each tournament will be unique.”

Finally, we would like to point out that the Dragon Ball Daima animated series has an official release date.