The night of September 22nd marked a tragedy in Molfetta where Antonella Lopez, a young girl, was murdered in a crowded place. Michele Lavopa, the 21-year-old accused of the murder, would have revealed that the weapon he shot with would have been purchased in San Severo through a contact on Telegram, for a price of 1400 euros. Lavopa would later say that he had purchased the weapon to defend himself from possible attacks, a situation he claims is common in clubs in the area.

During the incident, Lavopa fired shots 7 gunshots 7.65 caliber, with the intention of hitting Eugenio Palermitia twenty-year-old linked to a mafia family from Bari. In addition to Palermiti, three other people were injured in the conflict. Lavopa expressed regret for Antonella’s disappearance, underlining that he did not want to involve her in what happened. The tensions between Lavopa and the Palermo people date back to previous episodes, in which Lavopa had been attacked by a group of boys. In a situation of growing panic during the evening, Lavopa drew his weapon, fearing an attack from Palermiti.

The manner in which the ambush occurred has been described as indicative of a certain intimidation linked to organized crime. The incident was committed in a public place, with many people present, without any fear of legal consequences. In addition, the presence of numerous people in the nightclub did not lead to testimonies from those present, suggesting a strong silence linked to the criminal context in which the protagonists find themselves.

Furthermore, from recent episodes it emerges that discos are becoming a battleground between mafia groups, where they try to settle their scores and demonstrate supremacy. The investigations continue with the aim of further clarifying the dynamics of this tragic event and addressing the growing problem of youth violence fueled by organized crime in the region.