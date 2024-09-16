The count had already been done by putting together the information provided by Bandai Namco and those leaked online, but at this point there is the Game packaging (although it is not the final one) to he confirmswe can now be certain about the amount of characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroamong other details.
As you may recall, the same information had already emerged following the leaked video showing the many fighters present inside Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but the mock-up packaging that someone photographed in the last few hours and spread online speaks clearly. Needless to say, if you consider this information a form of spoiler, you should avoid reading what follows.
As clearly written on the back of the box, the game contains “over 180 characters“.
A confirmation, but maybe something more
This confirms the count that fans had made by adding together the officially announced characters and the leaked ones, with the total amounting to 182, and this seems to be confirmed at this point, although the overall amount could be even higher.
The information released by Bandai Namco is intentionally left vague, leaving open the possibility that the total is still higher of what has been counted so far, and perhaps variable based on further character packs that may be added, regardless of a pre-launch schedule.
Among other features listed in the package we also see “Immersive Scenarios” and “New and iconic episodes“, probably referring to the presence of classic and newer series, but perhaps also suggesting the presence of original stories in addition to those taken from manga and anime. For the rest, single player, 2-player offline multiplayer (with split screen) and online multiplayer from 2 to 8 players are mentioned.
