The count had already been done by putting together the information provided by Bandai Namco and those leaked online, but at this point there is the Game packaging (although it is not the final one) to he confirmswe can now be certain about the amount of characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroamong other details.

As you may recall, the same information had already emerged following the leaked video showing the many fighters present inside Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but the mock-up packaging that someone photographed in the last few hours and spread online speaks clearly. Needless to say, if you consider this information a form of spoiler, you should avoid reading what follows.

As clearly written on the back of the box, the game contains “over 180 characters“.