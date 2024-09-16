The trial against the Manchester City The investigation into 115 alleged financial breaches between 2009 and 2018, which is expected to last about ten weeks, opened in England on Monday with the football world on the lookout for possible sanctions.

According to the criteria of

Following an investigation by the Premier League over four years, 115 charges were formulated in February 2023 and will be examined by an independent commission.

Pep Guardiola Photo:EFE Share

The punishments that the club from the north of Spain faces Englandwho is also accused of not having cooperated with the investigation, range from a fine to the loss of points and even his expulsion from the Premier League.

“The Premier League has followed the rules for an independent commission or Appeals Board as set out in its handbook but, following recent cases also involving Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, there is now a feeling both within clubs and among sports lawyers that the greatest transparency is needed,” The Telegraph explained.

The charges refer to the information that the City provided information on its accounts, such as the value of its sponsorship deals; details of player and coaching staff salaries; and compliance with UEFA and Premier League financial fair play rules.

Manchester City Photo:AFP Share

The team, owned by the Emirati sheikh Mansur bin Zayed al Nahyan through the Abu Dhabi United Group, denied all allegations and said it welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission to “impartially consider the body of irrefutable evidence” it believes supports its position.

He Citywinner of the last four English leagues, was already sanctioned by UEFA in 2019 and banned from participating in European competitions for two years, a decision that was reversed by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and imposed a financial fine of 10 million euros.

The location of the hearings remains private, amid the general secrecy surrounding the process. “It starts soon and hopefully it will end soon. An independent tribunal will decide and I look forward to the decision,” manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Manchester City Photo:EFE Share

“We will accept the sentence. I know there will be rumors and more about the possible sentence, but we will see. I know what people expect from what I have been reading for years, but everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Asked whether the players were speaking out about the Guardiola case, he replied: “I’m not a lawyer. Erling (Haaland) He is not a lawyer. There are many lawyers in this country and in Spain, but we will wait and see.”

The verdict, which could be appealed in England, is expected to be announced as early as 2025.

Manchester (United Kingdom), 04/13/2024.- Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (L) shoots past Luton Town’s Daiki Hashioka during the English Premier League soccer match between Mannchester City and Luton Town, in Manchester, Britain, 13 April 2024. ( United Kingdom) EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Do not use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, ‘live’ services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. Do not use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Photo:EFE Share

British media are suggesting that the Premier League’s “trial of the century” could even have repercussions on the UK’s bilateral relationship with the United Arab Emirates, where Sheikh Mansour is vice president.

SPORTS

With EFE.