BANDAI-NAMCO has released a new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO entirely dedicated to the Androids Saga. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, also confirms the presence of 16 other playable characters within the game.
It’s about:
- Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan
- Mecha Frieza
- King Cold
- Dr. Gero
- Android 19
- Android 18
- Android 17
- Small (Fused with Kami)
- Cell, 1st Form
- Android 16
- Cell, 2nd Form
- Cell, Perfect Form
- Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan
- Cell Jr.
- Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan 2
- Perfect Cell
Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available worldwide starting from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCEnjoy!
DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – Android Saga
