BANDAI-NAMCO has released a new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO entirely dedicated to the Androids Saga. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, also confirms the presence of 16 other playable characters within the game.

It’s about:

Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan

Mecha Frieza

King Cold

Dr. Gero

Android 19

Android 18

Android 17

Small (Fused with Kami)

Cell, 1st Form

Android 16

Cell, 2nd Form

Cell, Perfect Form

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan

Cell Jr.

Gohan (Teen), Super Saiyan 2

Perfect Cell

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available worldwide starting from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCEnjoy!

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – Android Saga

Source: BANDAI-NAMCO away Gematsu