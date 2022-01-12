Nowadays Goku already has several transformations and one of them is the Super Saiyan Blue. This is one of the most popular in recent years, but with the arrival of Ultra instinct in Dragon ball super It seems that it will be neglected.

However, the team behind one of the derivatives of the series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, think that you can still take advantage of it. This is why he has created a new, more powerful version.

Super Saiyajin Blue arrived with Dragon Ball Super

The name of this new transformation is Super Saiyan Blue: Power of the Universe Tree (Super Saiyan Blue: Universe Tree Power).

As you can imagine, it is related to the most recent events of this spin-off and it is thanks to that Goku had access to the power of this mystical tree.

This is how he took his power from Fu and used the Super Saiyan Blue normal to channel its enormous flow of energy into itself. An idea that worked.

Now you may be able to stop the evil plans of Fu once and for all. By the way, this villain also got a new transformation.

In your case it is called Fu (Young) Complete Absorption of Dogidogi: Power of the Universe Tree, where he not only changes his appearance but is surrounded by an intense halo of purple energy.

Something that is true is that none of this will come to Dragon ball super in the future.

The Tree of the Universe is the basis of this transformation

This derivative of the series is handled as a separate point. Especially because it has canon and non-canon characters, which come from the main anime, but also from the OVAs and movies.

Perhaps that is why it draws so much the attention of fans. Do not forget that Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an animation created to promote a popular card arcade in Japan. This is why it handles the strangest and strangest concepts.

Who shares this information, @DBSChronicles, points out that thanks to the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue: Power of the Universe Tree now Goku has reached a ‘multiversal’ level.

All because it has access to the different universes. It is possible that this will be fully exploited in the following episodes of the anime.

Meanwhile we will see if Toei Animation Do you remember one day the second season of Super after the new movie.

