From: Patrick Mayer, Martina Lippl

Corona checks every now and then: the Tyrolean border with Bavaria near Kufstein. © IMAGO / Rolf Poss

In Austria, the corona numbers are going through the roof. According to a report, hundreds of doctors and nurses from Tyrol do not want to be vaccinated. The news ticker on the pandemic in the Alpine republic.

Corona pandemic in Austria : The Omicron wave hits the country with full force.

: The Omicron wave hits the country with full force. Despite the upcoming mandatory vaccination, hundreds of doctors and nurses from Tyrol do not want to be vaccinated, according to a report (Update from January 12th, 4.15 p.m.).

A first “Flurona” case is detected in Austria (Update from January 12, 2:57 p.m.).

Update from January 12th, 6:40 p.m.: Omikron also dominates the corona infection process in Austria. “At the end of the week, we will surely reach the previous highs from last November and in the days after that we will even exceed them significantly,” said simulation researcher Nikolas Popper in an interview with the ORF television program “ZIB 2” on Tuesday evening. According to Popper, “the unreported number” is added.

The scientist is a member of the state crisis coordination “Gecko”, which advises the federal government in Vienna and prepares political decisions. “Around 90 percent of Austrians have had contact with the vaccination or the virus itself in the past,” the expert continued. “That means that we will always have partial successes with immunization, so hopefully we will finally enter the endemic phase in autumn.” An endemic phase would then mean the end of the pandemic.

Corona pandemic in Austria: Hundreds of doctors and nurses from Tyrol do not want to be vaccinated

Update from January 12th, 4:15 p.m.: According to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Die Grünen), Austria is preparing the general vaccination requirement under high pressure in the corona pandemic and wants to keep the start date at the beginning of February.

But does everyone want to be vaccinated against Corona? There is still no compulsion with the obligation, instead there is a risk of hefty fines for those who refuse to be vaccinated. As the Tyrolean daily newspaper now reported, want to be alone in the state that has a long border with Bavaria, around 850 nurses and doctors from old people’s homes and hospitals do not have the virus vaccinated. This could lead to personnel bottlenecks, it says in the report.

Corona pandemic in Austria: School classes in rows have to go into distance learning

Update from January 12th, 3:55 p.m.: In Austria, too, the coronavirus pandemic continues to focus on schools. How is the infection rate to be assessed in children, is a question in this context.

Even after the first two days after the Christmas holidays, one can say: It’s high, there are obviously a lot of infections. As Minister of Education Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) announced this Wednesday after the Council of Ministers, around 2300 infections have so far been found in the established antigen tests across the Alpine republic. The authorities sent 30 classes to so-called distance learning.

The classes are therefore allowed to return to face-to-face teaching after five days. According to Polaschek, the number of classes in distance learning should continue to increase in the coming days.

Corona pandemic in Austria: first “Flurona” case known in the Alpine republic

Update from January 12, 2:57 p.m.: The first “Flurona” case has been detected in Austria. The Center for Virology at MedUni Vienna announced how oe24.at reported. A double infection with influenza A (H3N2) and SARS-CoV-2 was detected in a young woman. The patient had a mild course. Fever and other symptoms passed quickly.

“Flurona” is a non-scientific term first used by the Israeli newspaper ynet.news.com was used after a pregnant woman in Israel was found to be infected with corona and flu at the same time. The made-up word “Flurona” is made up of the English “flu” for flu and corona.

Austria forecast: Corona numbers explode because of Omikron

First report from January 12, 2022

Vienna – The number of cases in Austria is extreme. Around 17,000 new coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday (January 12). Never before have so many corona cases been reported. However, the previous record will be broken in the next few days. The Covid forecast consortium is convinced of this. The experts expect up to 30,000 new corona infections per day.

The daily corona cases in Austria * will probably already exceed the limit of 20,000 by the beginning of the coming week at the latest. On January 19 (Wednesday), those numbers will almost certainly be above the 20,000 mark. The consortium assumes an average of 24,000 new infections within 24 hours for next Wednesday, and an upper limit of even 32,000 new cases. That would correspond to a doubling of the number of cases within a week.

Previous maximum value of coronavirus infections 15,809 17.006 24,000 to 32,000

The consortium believes the forecast scenario is realistic. Because the maximum value of daily corona new infections of 17,000 on this Wednesday (January 12th) had already been predicted by the experts last week.

Corona in Austria: Since January 11th, an FFP2 mask is also required outdoors if a distance of two meters cannot be maintained. © Martin Juen / imago

The effects of the Omikron variant on hospitalization are initially unclear. The forecasting consortium anticipates a “possible increase in normal care flooring”. The actual extent of the reduction in the virulence of the omicron variant cannot be adequately understood due to the lack of linkable national data and should be interpreted with caution.

Because of Omikron, new corona rules have been in effect in Austria since January 11th. The retail trade must now check 2G certificates and an FFP2 mask is required outdoors if it is not possible to keep a sufficient distance. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA