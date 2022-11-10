In one of the anime episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes A character entered the scene who seems to be attracted to Yamcha, to such a degree that fans consider him his girlfriend… although they don’t know his name.

Yes, it is strange that despite the commotion it caused nobody knows about it. But the revelation of this came recently and before the next installment is available through official information.

all thanks to the 12th Anniversary Guidebook to Dragon Ball Heroesa guide that contains many interesting details about this anime and the card arcade on which it is based.

According to a well-known informant specializing in dragon ball its name is Vidro, which in Portuguese means glass. It is a word very close to the one we use in Spanish. In Japan his name is ビ ー ド ロ, which would be Biidoro.

She is a member of the group known as the Warriors In Black, a group of mysterious fighters who come from different timelines and have tremendous power thanks to Dark Shenron.

The leader of the group is Aeos, the Supreme Kai of Time. So Yamcha’s girlfriend in Super Dragon Ball Heroes she is someone very powerful and it is lucky for him that he is not thinking of harming her, at least not yet.

When did Yamcha’s girlfriend appear in Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

Vidro, Yamcha’s supposed girlfriend, appears in the fourth chapter of the manga Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission!!!!which came out on June 3, 2022.

His anime debut was earlier in the episode A Plan In Motion! The Mightiest Warriors From Across Space-Time Assemble! It is the 41st of the entire series that had its premiere on February 23, 2022. Although he has been in the series for some time at that time, he did not show his feelings.

That happened until the episode known as Goku vs. the Warrior in Black! The Outcome of Each Battle!, 44. There she showed an affinity for Yamcha. Fans wanted to see more about Vidro but she is not the focus of the next episode.

This year episode 46 should come out and maybe there is a chance for Vidro to appear. But this still does not have a release date so the only thing you can do is be on the lookout.

