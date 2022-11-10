In fact, the Mercedes-AMG One is not just the fastest street car on the Nürburgring, but by far the fastest.

You know, don’t you? If a manufacturer has released a fast model, you can bet they’re going to chase that thing over the Nürburgring. And very often they are jubilantly the fastest in their category. For example, the ‘fastest 1.6 liter diesel on Toyo tires’ or ‘the fastest electric car on green energy’. Those kind of things.

But Mercedes-AMG has taken a record that does say something. They drove their One over the ring as the fastest street car ever. The car drove into the circle no more than 6 minutes, 35 seconds and 183 thousandths. And yes, that is darn fast.

Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest

To give an example, the not exactly slow Porsche 911 GT3 RS rounded the Ring in 6:49.328. Which puts him at the top of his own category ‘car without turbo’, by the way. But the Mercedes-AMG One is still almost 15 seconds faster… Poh!

The Mercedes crew did not receive the fast lap time as a gift. They practiced a lot and finally they put the time right at the end of the day when the track conditions were at their best. By the way, they think that with even better conditions they can reach a time of 6:30.

Now you certainly want such a One?

Usually, manufacturers let their cars race around a track so quickly, in order to sell more of them. Normally Mercedes does that too, except now. The complete edition of the Mercedes-AMG One has been sold out for a long time. Only 275 will be built and Lewis Hamilton has two of them. Just so you know.

Unlike, for example, an A-class, all copies of the One are built by hand and that justifies the price of about 2.5 million euros. Oh yes, also nice, the system power is at 1,063 hp. Thanks to the 8.4 kWh battery, it is also possible to drive fully electrically for up to 18 kilometers.

Only they are sold out. So that’s why we quote @jaapiyo but just as we recap this article…

‘Whose deed.’

This article Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest road car on the Nürburgring appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesAMG #fastest #road #car #Nürburgring #video