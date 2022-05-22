Bunny Bulma is in our hearts, as in that of millions of fans of cosplay. Although it appeared relatively little in Dragon Ballhas become an iconic character, taken up in many ways, such as the one chosen by the cosplayer outofonecosplay who transformed her into a kind of work of art.

As you can see, what is interesting here is not only the cosplay itself, made in a classic way, but also the fact that it was placed on a rotating platform and displayed as if it were a work of art in a museum.

For the rest the costume is always the same: a headband with bunny ears, a white collar with a red bow tie, a black leotard with a white cotton rabbit tail, a pair of blue tights, a pair of red high heels with ankle straps and a pair of white shirt cuffs. After all, you cannot look for originality when you try to be as faithful as possible to something.

As already reported, the author of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, had already used this costume in another of his works, namely in Dr. Slump and Arale, where he had made a maid wear it. Also worth mentioning is the fact that the Bunny Bulma costume appears in different video gamessuch as Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure, Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle, and Dragon Ball Legends.