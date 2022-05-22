Elections Australia, Labor wins after 9 years of Conservative rule

Labor opposition to Scott Morrison’s current government won the election in Australia. According to the Australian press, leader Anthony Albanese will therefore likely be the country’s next prime minister, although it will in all likelihood have to form a coalition government.

The provisional figure, when just under 50% of the votes were scrutinized, there are 38 parliamentary seats for the current government coalition and 52 for Labor. To win, 76 seats must be obtained. Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison acknowledged his defeat in the legislative elections, the results of which mark the end of 9 years of Conservative rule. “Tonight I spoke to the opposition leader and the new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his electoral victory,” Morrison said.

Who is the new premier Anthony Albanese, Italian origins

Anthony Albanese, Australia’s next prime minister, was born in Australia in 1963 to a mother who raised him without the help of her father. an Italian from Barletta whom the young woman had met on the plane where he worked as a flight attendant. “My mother – she writes on her website – she raised me as a single in a public housing: in 1963 she was a courageous choice”. “I owe her everything,” she adds in another passage of the presentation. Yesterday, when he announced his election victory to supporters, he thanked her too and was almost moved by holding back tears: “The Australian people voted for change – he said – I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as 31 / my prime minister of Australia I will lead a government worthy of the Australian people: un government as courageous, hardworking and attentive as the people are “. Last year, the Labor leader was the victim of a very serious car accident, a collision between his car and an off-road vehicle that brought him close to death. “I thought I had reached the end”, he had said in an interview.

In a short time, the one who in Australia is nicknamed “Albo” has not only recovered from his serious injuries, but has also taken over the party and lost 18 kilos, returning in shape and with a new frame of glasses. First of his family to attend university, he never forgot his popular origins and remembered them in all his speeches. A member of the Labor Party since high school, Albanese said his mother had told him when he was a child that his father was dead, commenting that “this says a lot about the pressure on women”.

When he in turn had a son, Nathan, in 2000, Albo decided he wanted to know his father, and he did, meeting him in Barletta before he died, in 2014. In the 26 years since Albanese was first elected to parliament, Labor has only been in government for five years, during the tumultuous mandates of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. Albanian first became minister after Rudd’s 2007 election victory and rose through the ranks of Labor, eventually assuming leadership of the opposition after the party’s heavy defeat in 2019.

