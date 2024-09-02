After so much waiting, it was finally revealed that Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on Friday, October 11, 2024 through the Japanese channel Fuji TV, and the first episode will last 10 minutes longer than usual.

Every Friday starting October 11, Japanese audiences will be able to watch the anime at 11:40 p.m. (8:40 a.m. Mexico) on Fuji TV. For now, it remains to be seen whether this new anime based on the work of Akira Toriyama will be available on streaming services such as Crunchyroll.

Fuji TV revealed that production on the anime is now complete and the series is ready to premiere. The time slot was chosen so that everyone nationwide can watch the anime online. On the other hand, those who don’t want to stay up late can also enjoy a rerun on Sunday mornings.

On the other hand, we must not forget that the existence of this anime is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball. It has been more than 6 years since we have had an anime series since Dragon Ball Super ended its broadcast in March 2018. This will be a good opportunity for fans to enjoy something new and original from Goku’s adventures.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Daima?

At the time of writing, there is no streaming service outside of Japan that has the internet distribution rights for Dragon Ball Daima. It’s logical to imagine that it will be available through Crunchyroll, however, it could drop anywhere.

We will have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure which platform will broadcast this anime, in which Akira Toriyama was involved and who also left his creative mark on it.

What do you think about the release date of Dragon Ball Daima? It falls exactly at the start of the fall season. Excited?