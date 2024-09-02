Ciudad Juarez.- In three years, the municipal administration renovated 503 public schools, from preschool to high school, with works that have represented an investment of 580 million pesos, said the coordinator of Educational Infrastructure of the Municipality, Ismael Rueda. The works that have been done are rehabilitations and construction of domes. “In the three years, there are schools that have domes and rehabilitation, there are others that only have domes, others that only have rehabilitation,” explained the official. He indicated that the registry of public schools in the city is 1,600, of which one third has been supported. He said that the investment that has been made in the schools is from 600 thousand pesos to 2 million 900 thousand pesos, since the amount depends on the school, the number of students and the problem to be solved. “We try to support the majority of schools in the most urgent matters and try to solve them; if they have problems with the light, we must attend to them immediately,” he mentioned. He added that the largest investments are, for example, in electrical installations and the majority face this situation. “The electricity problem is a tremendous problem, in previous years the perimeter walls were built without foundations, there is a problem and there is a risk, we have attended to many schools by Civil Protection,” said Rueda. The official assured that there are currently 300 new requests for support for the rehabilitation of school centers, which will be attended to in the next administration that begins on September 10. “We have around 300 requests and if it continues to grow, every time we deliver a school more requests arrive,” he said. Rueda said that the 503 schools that were rehabilitated include 91 that were registered in the works of the Participatory Budget, but were not selected. He said that apart from the 503, the Municipality will collaborate with the College of Bachelors to waterproof the eight schools it has in the city, including the Open Education System (SEA).