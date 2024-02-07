Kadyrov congratulated Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan

The head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in his Telegram channel congratulated Ilham Aliyev with re-election as President of Azerbaijan.

“Such support from the citizens of Azerbaijan is indisputable proof that Ilham Heydarovich is the true leader of his people,” he said.

Kadyrov emphasized that thanks to his experience, professional qualities and ability to make difficult decisions, Aliyev is an indispensable figure in the political and social life of the country. He also noted the efforts of the head of state to strengthen diplomatic cooperation with partner countries, including Russia.