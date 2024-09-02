Fuji TV has finally revealed the release date of DRAGON BALL: DAIMAnew animated series dedicated to the universe created by Akira ToriyamaThe series will debut in Japan next October 11th at 4:40 pm (Italian time) and new episodes will be broadcast every fridayThe first episode of the anime will have a longer duration than the rest of the series, in fact it will be longer than 10 minutes.

I remind you that if you want to know more about this new project you will find a lot of information in our previous article.

Source: Fuji TV away Anime News Network