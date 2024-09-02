“I accept criticism as it is right, but I do not let these things pass.” This is what Como striker Patrick Cutrone wrote on social media. An outburst on Instagram due to a comment published by a user under a post by the footballer. The user, covered under a false identity, wrote very serious insults, going as far as wishing death to Cutrone and his children. And he is not the only “fan” who has written serious nastiness and threats that have appeared in recent hours on the player’s profiles.

Despicable words that come after yesterday’s match of Como, lost 1-0 in Udine, with Cutrone who missed a penalty in the 95th minute. A mistake from the spot that certainly cannot even remotely justify certain expressions of hatred. The striker therefore wanted to publicly denounce the incident.