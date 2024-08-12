In a certain sense all the chapters of the series are the sequel to the previous one but in the case of The Veilguard it is even more true and, above all, from the beginning the team had decided to continue what was achieved with the conclusion of Inquisition. There was never the idea of ​​abandoning everything and starting over again.

In a few months we will have the chance to get our hands on it Dragon Age: The Veilguard the action role-playing game from BioWare. It is the fourth main chapter of the saga and a sequel to the previous chapter, Inquisition.

Words from the directors of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

In an interview with Edge Magazine, director John Epler clarified that The Veilguard serves to continue the story of Inquisition. “The world exists the way it does because of Solas,” Epler said. “He shaped the world because of the kind of character he was. To me, that’s what makes Dragon Age so interesting. It all comes back to a person who somehow thought he was doing the right thing.”

Suns is so important to the future of Thedas (the game world of Dragon Age) that Epler says the team had decided from the beginning that the post-Inquisition game would be centered around it: “We established that at the end of Trespasser [ndr, il DLC di Inquisition]. We could never have said something like, ‘And now we’re moving on to something completely different.’ We wanted to keep that promise.”

We don’t yet have a release date for the game, but the team is slowly revealing new details, such as the fact that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a more inclusive character creation system.